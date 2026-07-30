The new Chipotle on the White Horse Pike hasn't been open for long, but it's already becoming a hot topic in Hammonton. The problem isn't the food, it's what people see before they even walk through the front door.

A social media post that's been gaining attention shows what many residents describe as overgrown weeds, tall grass and landscaping that already looks neglected. For a restaurant that's still relatively new, locals say the curb appeal leaves a lot to be desired.

Residents Say Hammonton Didn't Need Another Mexican Chain

The conversation quickly turned into something bigger than landscaping.

Many commenters questioned why Chipotle chose Hammonton in the first place, pointing out that the town already has several well-loved authentic Mexican restaurants and food trucks. Others claimed they rarely see more than a handful of cars in the parking lot and wondered whether the restaurant will be able to stick around long term.

Some residents even compared it to the Taco Bell that once operated nearby, saying that location struggled to attract consistent business as well.

READ MORE: I Think I Found The Best Blackened Chicken In Atlantic County

The Biggest Complaint Is How The Property Looks

While opinions are split on whether Chipotle belongs in Hammonton, one complaint kept popping up over and over again: the landscaping.

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Residents say the weeds and tall grass make the property look unkempt and out of place along one of Hammonton's busiest stretches of White Horse Pike. Many are hoping the issue is simply a temporary oversight that gets cleaned up soon, because right now, they say, the restaurant's first impression isn't a very good one.

Take a look at the picture someone took of the Chipotle on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton HERE.

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