State troopers say a man from Waterford Works, Camden County, has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a crash in March that claimed the life of a New Jersey State Police Public Safety Telecommunicator.

Authorities say 50-year-old Regis A. Vitale, Jr., is facing vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the death of 62-year-old Daryl "Skip" Akers of Bridgeton.

The crash happened on March 11th on Route 206 in Southampton Township, Burlington County.

An investigation determined,

Vitale was driving a GMC Silverado southbound on Route 206 when, in the area of milepost 18.3, the GMC crossed the centerline into the northbound lanes and struck Akers, who was driving a Jeep Patriot on his way to work.

Vitale was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries and Akers was pronounced dead at the scene.

62-year-old Daryl 'Skip' Akers of Bridgeton NJ - Photo: New Jersey State Police

On March 12, detectives conducted a search warrant on Vitale’s vehicle and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, THC, and drug paraphernalia. As a result of a toxicology report on blood obtained from Vitale on the morning of the crash, along with information obtained during the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Vitale was under influence of methamphetamine and marijuana while he was operating the motor vehicle.

Vitale, Jr., was charged on May 25th. Due to his injuries sustained from the crash, he was placed on house arrest.

Akers had worked as a New Jersey State Police Public Safety Telecommunicator for 19 years. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and three grandsons.

This case is being prosecuted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

