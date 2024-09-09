Man Claims He Was Attacked By a Charging Bigfoot In NJ Pine Barrens

Is there a Bigfoot looming in the Pine Barrens?

Has it been living there for the past twenty-something years?

Attacked while hunting

A witness has come forward saying he believes it was a Bigfoot that attacked him his three brothers, in Southampton Township, Burlington County, New Jersey.

In an account carried on the website BFRO.net (Bigfoot Research Organization), Chris Ruediger claims that a Bigfoot screamed and charged at them from a nearby swamp, while they were deer hunting.

Ruediger says they were in the woods near Routes 70 and 206, hunting near a logging road. It was nighttime and he says:

"Something started screaming and charging at us from the swamp. It would charge at us then stop. You could feel the ground it was big. We had flashlights but it stayed out of sight. When it screamed at us it was so loud it went through you. It was charging and breaking branches and moving around."

Ruediger says they had their guns ready and would have shot if they could clearly have identified whatever it was.

He says whatever it was kept charging, screaming, then backed off.

Brothers not speaking

Ruediger says he and his brothers were all intimidated by what they saw, but they've never spoke about it since. He says his relationship with his brothers is not close.

Here's the kicker - this incident happened back in December of 2001. There's no mention as to why the witness didn't come forward until now.

According to BFRO Investigator Jacob Korbel, there is no native-to-New-Jersey animal that would do the kind of stalking mentioned above.

SOURCE: BFRO.net

