Ocean City NJ Police Look To Identify Man Caught on Camera

Ocean City, New Jersey Police are trying to identify the man in the accompanying photograph.



Police aren't being specific in why they want to talk to the man, other than to say they want to talk to him "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

If you can assist police, you're urged to contact mcrowley@ocnj.us or call (609) 525-9133. Police say you can remain anonymous.

Get our free mobile app

SOURCE: Ocean City Police Department.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.