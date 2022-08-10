Ocean City NJ Police Look To Identify Man Caught on Camera
Ocean City, New Jersey Police are trying to identify the man in the accompanying photograph.
Police aren't being specific in why they want to talk to the man, other than to say they want to talk to him "in reference to an ongoing investigation."
If you can assist police, you're urged to contact mcrowley@ocnj.us or call (609) 525-9133. Police say you can remain anonymous.
Get our free mobile app
SOURCE: Ocean City Police Department.
Stars We Lost in 2022
See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.
The Best Country Singer From Every State
Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.