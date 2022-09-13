Ocean City, NJ Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects

Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Police say they could use help with the identification of either of the men.

One of the suspects is a white man wearing black pants and a pink sweatshirt. He appears to have some facial hair under his chin and a bowl-style haircut.

The other man is wearing dark clothing and a face mask which makes it difficult to give a good description.

The chances are good that anyone who knows the two suspects would recognize them from this surveillance screenshot.

If you can help Ocean City Police with any information about these men, call the police at 609.525.9132.

