Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Ocean City Woman

Ocean City Police has asked for help finding an Ocean City woman who is missing.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ocean City Police requested help finding Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City.

Police say Smith is approximately 5'2", 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is possible that Smith is in Atlantic City or Bucks county, PA., according to the post.

If you have any information about Rachael Smith, contact Ocean City Police at (609) 525-9128.

