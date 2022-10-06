Ocean City Police Are Eager to Find This Cowboys Fan

Police in Ocean City are asking if you can help them find a certain fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

We don't think the police really want to talk football with this guy when they catch up with him, but, it couldn't hurt.

The Ocean City Police posted on Facebook Wednesday that they need assistance identifying this man with reference to an ongoing investigation. Police weren't any more specific, so we are left to wonder about the nature of the investigation.

Police do say you can remain anonymous if you would like when you give them an ID on this guy.

If you recognize this man, call the Ocean City Police Department at (609) 525-9128.

