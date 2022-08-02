Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show

How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend.

The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.

My family has vacationed in Ocean City, New Jersey for many years, so we're super excited to see the town we love so much in the spotlight. I'm sure some of the beautiful scenery in town will be a part of the show.

If you don't know what Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation is, it's a show where someone is looking to buy a house. A realtor shows them several houses to choose from and we at home get to play along and guess which one they'll choose.

The houses featured on this show are usually selling for a little bit of a lower price because they need renovations. We get to watch the process from picking out the home to renovating it to their liking during the one hour show.

One of the homeowners, whose house will be on the show, says he was given specific instructions to not tell anyone any of the details of the filming process. He was allowed to announce when the show would air, but, that's it. He wasn't permitted to reach out to any media, so I want to be clear, he did not reach put to me. I simply saw it on social media and do not know any further information.

My DVR is set for Sunday. I can't wait to see Ocean City on TV.

