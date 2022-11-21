Get ready to see the Wildwoods on the silver screen once again!

It's always great when one of our shore towns gets some national attention. This won't be the first time all eyes were on Wildwood. It's still just as exciting, though!

According to the folks at Wildwood Video Archive, HGTV has taken quite a liking to the Wildwoods over the past few years. That's evident given how many times the network has chosen to film on the island over the past five years. Wildwood Video Archive has revealed that HGTV has come to Wildwood to film for the network's show "Beachfront Bargain Hunt" in 2018, 2019, and 2021. They actually came twice in 2018 to film a renovation version of the show, too.

So, as you can see, HGTV loves some of what Wildwood has to offer! They're not the only ones. MILLIONS of people have enjoyed Wildwood's old-school charm over the last few decades. There's no other place like it!

Apparently, the network will be back on the island in December of 2022 to film another episode of "Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation." So, if you see cameras around Wildwood during Christmastime, you'll know why they're there.

The episode will, of course, follow people as they acquire a house desperately needing some work. The show's whole purpose is to help them as the house they've chosen gets a facelift. Obviously, the best part is the big reveal at the end.

Wildwood Video Archive has confirmed that we should be able to catch this episode on HGTV next summer.

Source: WildwoodVideoArchive.com

