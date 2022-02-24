Magnificent Views: Hotels in Ocean City for Your Next Vacation

Ocean City has earned its nickname as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”

Ocean City was formed on May 3, 1884.

There are so many family-friendly accommodations and activities available to enjoy in Ocean City.

Great Hotels

Wide Variety of Restaurants

Famous Boardwalk

Dining

Wide-Ranging Retail Shops

Amusement Rides

Water Parks

Ocean City is also one of the few “dry” towns left in America.

There are no bars or liquor stores in Ocean City, New Jersey. People regularly go right over the bridge into neighboring Somers Point and buy their “spirits” at the famous Circle Liquor Store.

Alcoholic beverages can be offered during certain events held in Ocean City, weddings and other special occasions.

We take a look at 7 Ocean City Hotels that you can consider for your next family vacation or staycation.

Hotels in Ocean City for Your Next Vacation Ocean City has earned its nickname as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.” We take a look at 7 Ocean City Hotels that you can consider for your next family vacation or staycation.

This House on the Ocean City Boardwalk Is Pretty Much Perfect Have you ever passed by this house and wondered what it's like inside? Let's look!