The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ

What's for lunch?

It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer.

Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something.

It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch.

Let's say though, you like to mix it up a bit more, and try all of the different places to eat in and around Toms River and Ocean County.

Good for you!

Honestly, even when I go out to eat, I usually find myself getting the same thing.

A shorty and a bag of chips from Wawa.

When I'm feeling really adventurous it'll be a slice of chicken bacon ranch pizza from Capones.

Recently though, I saw a post on the Toms River And Neighbors Community page that asked a pretty good question.

What Are Some Fun And Interesting Places To Eat Lunch Around Ocean County?

The post garnered a good bit of conversation.

There were recommendations for steak houses in Point Pleasant, seafood restaurants in Manahawkin, and great diners and sandwich shops in Silverton.

What exactly though qualify's a place as an interesting lunch stop?

I think it has something to do with the atmosphere of the restaurant, as well as a solid menu that has a lot of different fun choices you can't get in other places.

I also think it should be a locally owned restaurant. That goes a long way to make it interesting.

Locally owned restaurants just have so much more character and history.

Did your favorite lunch spot make the list?

These are the 13 restaurants chosen by Ocean County residents as some of the most interesting places to grab lunch.