An Ocean County man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident last spring and now faces six years in state prison.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 63-year-old Kevin Noonan of Manchester pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and a related motor vehicle offense.

Authorities say on the afternoon of April 13, 2021, officers responded to a home on Yorktowne Parkway in Whiting for a report of a pedestrian having been hit by a vehicle. There, cops found 69-year-old Jack Gotfried laying in the road with traumatic injuries. Gotfried was taken to a local hospital where he died.

An investigation...revealed that Noonan had stopped at Mr. Gotfried’s residence to pick up furniture that Mr. Gotfried was giving away. In the course of loading the furniture onto Noonan’s vehicle, Noonan backed his vehicle up at a high rate of speed and struck Mr. Gotfried - pinning him between the rear of the vehicle and a truck parked in front of the residence. Noonan then fled the scene, leaving Mr. Gotfried injured in the roadway.

Noonan was later found walking in Lacey Township where he was arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 1st.

