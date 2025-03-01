A 77-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Ocean County Friday afternoon.

The Manchester Township Police Department says just before 4:00, their officers were called to Tuckerton and Pershing Avenues. At the scene, they found a damaged 2014 Toyota Corolla parked on the side of the road and a female pedestrian on the ground in the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 45-year-old Karla Carrizales of Manchester, who was uninjured in the accident.

The pedestrian, 77-year-old Martha J. Mosley of Whiting, was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with severe injuries and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Tuckerton and Pershing Avenues in Manchester Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps

According to police, an investigation revealed that Carrizales was driving westbound on Pershing Ave. while Mosley was walking southbound on Tuckerton Ave., attempting to cross the road with her dog. Carrizales struck Mosley in the intersection, throwing her about 20 feet.

Following the impact, Carrizales stopped and remained at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but at this point, officials say sun glare and failure to yield are the primary contributing factors in the crash.

​Assisting police at the crash scene were firefighters and EMTs from Manchester Township, paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and a NJSP flight crew.