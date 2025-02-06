An Ocean County man who is facing three counts of attempted murder has been taken into custody at an Atlantic City casino.

According to the Toms River Twp. Police Department, in the early morning hours of January 13th, a drive-by shooting took place in the Hope’s Crossing Apartment Complex; there were no reported injuries.

Shooting at Hope's Crossing Apartment Complex in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Following an investigation between Toms River police, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Javir Askew-Mayweather of Manchester was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

This past Tuesday, the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force took Askew-Mayweather into custody at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Javir Askew-Mayweather of Manchester NJ - Photo: Toms River Twp Police Dept / Canva

The Toms River Police Department thanked the Atlantic City, Neptune, and Manchester Township Police Departments, the Monmouth County Regional SWAT Team, and the Ocean County SWAT Team for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.