Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year.

Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for setting a series of five separate dumpster fires, in Manchester Township between the dates of January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022."

Four of the fires, according to police, were set near structures, which caused damage to them.

A fifth fire was set near a large wooded area.

After surrendering, Depalma was processed and then released on a summons per state bail reform guidelines.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

