A dirt bike rider from Brooklyn was killed in an accident in Ocean County late Saturday morning.

The Manchester Township Police Department says their officers were called to the Heritage Minerals / ASARCO property off of Route 70 just before noon.

At the scene, cops found a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F dirt bike on the ground in the sand.

The driver of the bike, 28-year-old Joseph W. Maffia of Brooklyn, NY, had been ejected and was found lying face down, unresponsive, by other dirt bike riders who had started life-saving measures.

Heritage Minerals / ASARCO property off of Route 70 in Manchester Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Heritage Minerals / ASARCO property off of Route 70 in Manchester Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Police say their investigation revealed that while Maffia was riding on the private Heritage Minerals property, he encountered the crest of a hill which led to a steep ten-foot drop. As a result, he was ejected from the bike and collided face-first with a sand embankment.

Maffia was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the collision and was severely injured. He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died from his injuries.

Numerous agencies assisted Manchester Township police, including the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services; paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital; the Manchester, Ridgeway, and Whiting Volunteer Fire Departments; the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit; and Priced Rite Towing.

ASARCO site is private property

The Manchester Township Police Department reminds the public that the Heritage Minerals / ASARCO site is private property. It is closed for recreational and/or other use and it is a criminal offense to enter or remain on the property. Trespassers are subject to substantial fines and time in prison.