2022 is turning into a year of transition for Ocean City's landmark restaurants.

Just days after Ocean City's iconic Chatterbox Restaurant, with 85 years of history on 9th Street, changed hands, Randazzo's Family Restaurant, the popular pizza place and Italian restaurant with 52 years of heritage at 34th and Asbury Avenue, has hit the market.

For accuracy's sake, Randazzo's has only been under its current ownership for 30 years and rumors of a possible sale of the restaurant have been bubbling under for some time now.

But, the stature of the restaurant makes this big news in America's Greatest Family Resort. Randazzo's sits on the quieter south end of Ocean City, where there is little other restaurant competition.

The real estate ad lists the considerable benefits of owning a place with the reputation and location of Randazzo's, while pointing out the possibilities for the business with the right promotion and ownership.

This business is established and profitable, there are several ways in which a new operator could increase revenues from day one, including adding online ordering and expanding business hours. Sale includes all furniture, fixtures, equipment, trade name, goodwill, domain/website, vendor contacts, as well as an introduction to the restaurant purchasing group, which allows for tens of thousands of dollars worth of rebates each year. Sellers are also open to selling the two buildings separately, as well as, just the business without the real estate.

Let's take a look at a photo gallery of Randazzo's Pizzeria & Family Restaurant.

