One Person Dead in Buena, NJ Apartment Fire
A Friday night fire in Buena Borough has claimed the life of one person.
The fire broke out in an apartment building
Franklin Township Police say they were called out to the apartment complex fire in the 100 block of Summer Avenue.
Fire departments from Atlantic, Cumberland, and Gloucester counties battled the fire for several hours, and several units in the complex were severely damaged.
One person died in the fire
Franklin Township Police say one person inside a second floor apartment suffered severe burn injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been releases.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
A number of residents have been displaced because of the fire. The Buena Borough Office of Emergency Management and American Red Cross were on the scene and helped residents find shelter.
SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.
Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories
Gallery Credit: Erica Russell
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll