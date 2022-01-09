One person was hurt and sent to a trauma center following a fiery, one-car crash Saturday evening in Richland, Buena Vista Township.

According to a Facebook post from the Collings Lake Fire Department, at 6:49 pm Saturday, they were called to the area of 806 Weymouth Rd in the Richland section of Buena Vista Twp for a vehicle on fire following a one-car crash.

Several units of the fire department responded to the scene to find a car on fire after hitting a tree. The driver had somehow managed to escape the vehicle.

While some firefighters dealt with the car fire, others made arrangements to use the nearby fields at Buena Regional High School as a landing site for the Southstar medevac Helicopter. The patient was transported to a nearby trauma canter. The patient's condition is unknown.

Colling Lake Fire Department reports that no fire personnel was injured during the call. Firefighters exited the scene at 7:45 pm Saturday.



