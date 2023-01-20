Cops Look For Suspects Who Robbed Steakouts Bar in Pittsgrove Twp NJ

New Jersey State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a popular sports bar in Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey.

State Police say their Bridgeton Station is investigating the break-in and burglary of Steakouts Sports Bar on Harding Highway (Route 40) that happened in the early morning hours of January 3, 2023.

Police say two people are responsible for removing $10,000 in cash, an ATM machine, and packs of cigarettes.

State Police identify the pair as " two black males with facial hair. One wearing a black jacket, grey camouflage pants, Nike Airmax '95 sneakers, and carrying a black Under Armour backpack. The second was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, and black "slide" style slippers."

The Buena Station of New Jersey State Police say the same two men are suspects in an attempted break-in of the Pickwickian Tavern and Smokery, located on Harding Highway in Richland on January 17, 2023.

In the Richland attempter break-in, State Police described the suspects like this: " The first individual appears to be a black male, with a short grey beard, wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants, and beanie along with an Under Armour backpack. The second individual was wearing a blue face mask, black jacket, black Adidas sweatpants, black slides, and blue socks. Both individuals were seen on video camera leaving Pickwickian on foot on Harding Highway."

State Police are saying the two suspects are also wanted for questions into other burglaries in Atlantic, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.

If you can help the police with any information, you're urged to call the State Police Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800, or the State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101. They say anonymous tips are welcome.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police.

