South Jersey’s Most Mispronounced Town Names

'Tis the season for out-of-town relatives and friends to visit South Jersey -- and butcher some of our town names.

We've compiled a brief list of some of South Jersey's most frequently mispronounced cities.

    Absecon

    Locals know it's "ab-SEE-kin" -- but this time of year, you may be hearing "ABB-seh-con" or "ab-seh-CON." The roots of Absecon can be traced back to the late 1800s and that's probably how long out-of-towners have been pronouncing the name incorrectly.

    Forked River

    From Wikipedia: Many Ocean County residents commonly refer to all of Lacey Township as Forked River with the first word pronounced with two syllables ("FOR-ked" or "FORK-ed"). Pronouncing the first word with one syllable ("forked") is a sign of a new resident or outsider.

    Buena / Buena Vista Township

    It seems like the entire planet pronounces Buena as "buh-WAY-nuh" -- except in South Jersey where we say it a little differently. "buh-YOU-nuh" is located near Routes 40 and 54 in the western part of Atlantic County, about a half hour drive from...

    Maurice River Township

    It seems like this chunk of Cumberland County has had a pronunciation problem for centuries. What is now the Maurice River Township area was originally called Wahatquenak. In the late 1700s, the area became incorporated as "Marrus" River Township. Outsiders frequently say "Maurice" like it's spelled.

    Vineland

    Home to a Sears store that was signed as "Sears Roebuck and Co.," for decades, "VINE-LAND," as outsiders sometimes call it, is home to just over 60,000 people. The name "VINE-lind" comes from original plans to use the land in the city to grow grapes.

