EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedal mixup led to an SUV driving through the front window of a 7-Eleven store Sunday morning.

George Watson, of Somers Point, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner while parking in front of the store on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township around 11 a.m., according to police Lt. Steve Slusarski.

The SUV jumped the curb stop and the sidewalk, slamming into the window to the right of the entrance. There are no protective concrete posts on the sidewalk in front of the store.

Two employees were inside but nobody was injured.

The crash caused "significant damage" to the glass doors and windows, causing the store to temporarily close, according to police. The age of the driver was not disclosed.

Several similar recent incidents

A pickup truck crashed through the front door of a house on Frann Road in Toms River on Nov. 20. The driver, Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was charged with DWI.

A Paterson house was heavily damaged when a car managed to go up porch stairs and smash through the front on Nov. 16, according to a report by CBS New York.

A Wayne man who had just gotten engaged the day before was killed when a driver crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts Nov. 21. The driver told police his "right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated," according to a news report.

