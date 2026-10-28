A 29-year-old Pennsauken man died after being shot in Camden

The shooting occurred on Princess Avenue on October 20

Detectives are investigating, and authorities are asking for tips

Camden, N.J. — Detectives are investigating a shooting last week that resulted in the death of a man in Camden.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said at about 9:45 on the morning of October 20th, officers with the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Princess Avenue in Camden in reference to a person who had been shot.

At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim, identified as 29-year-old Jeshua Sammons of Pennsauken, lying on the sidewalk.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 11:15 the following morning.

Authorities said their investigation is active and ongoing, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jake Siegfried with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5086.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com