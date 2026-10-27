Voorhees, N.J. — Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Camden County this past weekend.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said at about 1:15 early Saturday morning, October 24th, officers with the Voorhees Township Police Department responded to the area of the 100 block of North Route 73 for a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

At the scene, authorities found a bicyclist, later identified as 71-year-old Maksudur Rahman of Berlin Township, lying unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers said they learned that two separate vehicles had struck the victim and fled.

100 block of North Route 73 in Voorhees, NJ - Photo: Google Maps 100 block of North Route 73 in Voorhees, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

One vehicle is believed to be a dark gray or black 2017 to 2020 Ford Fusion. The other vehicle is suspected to be a dark colored mid-size SUV.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Samuel Funches III with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Crash Response Investigation Team at (856) 225-8083.

You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey Buckle up... it's going to be a bumpy (and often very slow) ride. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

A look at New Jersey's most notorious and infamous strip clubs Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com