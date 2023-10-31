Getting prescriptions filled at the pharmacy was already a pain in the butt because of supply chain issues. Now, it seems it might be even more difficult to fill your prescription over the next few weeks because nobody will be there to fill them.

If you had planned refill your monthly prescription this week, well, I suggest you do that ASAP. The longer you wait, the longer you'll be waiting for someone to actually take care of it for you. That's not good for people who depend on their prescriptions to live.

You have the pharmacy workers to thank for the halt in prescription refills who are staging walk-outs at pharmacies including Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens.

This is all happening due to the work conditions within the pharmacies themselves. According to thousands of pharmacy workers, the negative conditions aren't being addressed, either. That's why they feel like they have to organize these walk-outs. They don't want to put the patients in jeopardy, but they need the corporate offices to address the problems and work on solutions.

The first organized walk-out happened in early October 2023 when, according to the New York Post, employees from more than 200 Walgreens called out sick on the same day. Apparently, corporate didn't get the message then. Now, we can expect to hear about massive call-out numbers from Monday through Wednesday.

The workers are fighting for better pay, a healthier work/life balance, and better staffed stores, among other things.

According to various groups and pages dedicated to pharmacy work on social media, thousands of people plan on participating. Hopefully, it'll be enough to get corporate's attention this time, that way people who desperately need their meds won't suffer.

Source: NYPost.com

