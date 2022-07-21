Wait, What? Philadelphia 76ers Eyeing Move Out of South Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers made a big announcement today, proposing a move to a new arena that would no longer be located in South Philly.



Instead, the Sixers want to play where more of the action is, in Center City.

Get our free mobile app

Today, the organization laid out its plans for a new basketball complex around the 10th and Market area (closer to City Hall). The arena would pull the basketball team away from its current home at Wells Fargo Center on South Broad and into the heart of the City of Brotherly Love.

The Sixers' new home would reportedly be privately funded, with the goal of strengthening ties with the local community "through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility," according to 76 Managing Partner Josh Harris.

According to a press release, the new complex would replace the current Fashion District (the old Gallery shopping mall), which was just renovated a few years ago.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Why there? Businessman David Adelman, who will lead the project, which is estimated to cost more than $1 billion, says, 'The chosen location is a key step in the process of developing a destination that provides Center City and surrounding communities with an economic engine generating activity through 76ers and youth games, concerts, events and more."

However, 76 East at Market Place would be projected to generate $400M for the city every year.

Don't get me wrong, this place looks BEAUTIFUL, and it would give the 76ers a space they wouldn't have to share with the Flyers or concerts. But, I was just in Philly on Tuesday, in that EXACT area shopping around the Fashion District. It's already SUCH a hassle to park in this part of the city. In my opinion, having a sports arena in the middle of the metro sounds like a nightmare and is not at all easily accessible to people not traveling to the complex on foot or by public transportation.

It doesn't look like this new 76ers arena is coming any time soon, since I think the ball club has a contract through at least 2030 with Wells Fargo, but I'd love to get your thoughts on the move. I personally like having the Philly sports teams in one place.

Len Redkoles; Wells Fargo Center/Facebook Len Redkoles; Wells Fargo Center/Facebook loading...

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below.

For Rent in NJ: Feel Like a 1960s Movie Star in This Swanky Retreat Looking to escape but not TOO far? Rent this hip mid-century home on Airbnb and go back in time to the 1960s.