Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ

The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey.

The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer.

The attention to detail is fabulous.

If you want to see this custom Philadelphia Eagles logo art creation, it is located at The Cove, near the end of Beach Avenue in Cape May.

This sand sculpture is such a nice, local touch in the run-up to the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face The Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles logo sand sculpture is so unexpected to find on the beach in Cape May and it is an absolute delight to see the painstaking realism of this creation.

From the well-detailed beak to the intensity visible in the eye. It’s so well done.

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, Schaffer’s art creation makes for such a nice conversation piece for the community and the entire Delaware Valley, who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second Super Super Bowl.

To date, the Eagles' only Super Bowl Championship came on February 4, 2018, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota to win Super Bowl LII (52) by a score of 41-33.

Schaffer is a very creative and talented local artist. You can see more of his work at SchafferArtStudios at Instagram.com

