What's the dumbest thing you've ever heard a Shoobie do?

(For those that don't know, a Shoobie is the name coined long ago to describe people who vacation at the South Jersey Shore. In the old days, day-trippers would come to the Shore from Philadelphia, with their lunch packed in a shoebix.)

READ MORE: Fireworks Schedule for the Atlantic City Area

READ MORE: Best Things to Do in Every New Jersey County

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Rochelle Gorts on Unsplash Photo by Rochelle Gorts on Unsplash

The Crazy Thing People Tried to Do on the Margate Beach

Full disclosure: We don't know if Shoobies were responsible for this stupid act. It may have actually been locals.

The Margate Fire Department has confirmed for us that Monday evening, some misguided individuals decided to try to start a bonfire on the Margate beach. (Bonfires in Margate are usually not allowed, except in cases of special events, like the recent Beachstock celebration.)

How can you make a bonfire worse?

How about this: When you need something to burn, you grab the wood from the fences that are set up to help preserve and protect the dunes.

We don't have the names of those involved, we only know that officials are investigating.

This is why we can't have nice things.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz