10 New Jersey Shore Towns Hiking Up Beach Tag Prices For Summer 2026
If you felt like going to the beach in New Jersey was getting expensive… you’re not imagining it.
Beach tag prices are going up again in multiple shore towns for the 2026 season and for a lot of South Jersey locals, it’s starting to hit a nerve.
It’s not just the tags. It’s gas. It’s parking. It’s everything. Now, even your go-to beach day costs more.
More NJ Shore Towns Raising Beach Tag Prices
Ten towns across the Jersey Shore have increased their seasonal beach badge prices heading into summer 2026. Some hikes are small, but others are big enough to make you double take.
Mantoloking saw the largest jump, going from $120 to $145. That’s a $25 increase in one year.
Meanwhile, places like Avon-by-the-Sea and Bay Head both raised prices by $10, and several others, including Surf City, Longport, and Monmouth Beach, added another $5.
Updated 2026 Beach Badge Prices
Here’s what you’ll pay this summer if you’re planning to lock in a seasonal beach tag:
-Avalon: $42 (+$2)
-Avon-by-the-Sea: $110 (+$10)
-Bay Head: $120 (+$10)
-Longport: $40 (+$5)
-Mantoloking: $145 (+$25)
-Monmouth Beach: $110 (+$5)
-Ocean Grove: $105 (+$5)
-Long Branch: $80 (+$5)
-Stone Harbor: $42 (+$2)
-Surf City: $55 (+$5)
Locals Are Feeling It the Most
If you’re just visiting for a week, it’s easy to chalk it up as part of vacation spending. If you live here, though, it feels different.
You’re already paying Jersey taxes. You’re already dealing with rising costs everywhere else. And now even something as simple as a beach day in your own backyard comes with a higher price tag.
We’ll still go, but it’s getting harder not to notice… and to not be annoyed about it.
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