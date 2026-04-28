If you felt like going to the beach in New Jersey was getting expensive… you’re not imagining it.

Beach tag prices are going up again in multiple shore towns for the 2026 season and for a lot of South Jersey locals, it’s starting to hit a nerve.

It’s not just the tags. It’s gas. It’s parking. It’s everything. Now, even your go-to beach day costs more.

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More NJ Shore Towns Raising Beach Tag Prices

Ten towns across the Jersey Shore have increased their seasonal beach badge prices heading into summer 2026. Some hikes are small, but others are big enough to make you double take.

Mantoloking saw the largest jump, going from $120 to $145. That’s a $25 increase in one year.

Meanwhile, places like Avon-by-the-Sea and Bay Head both raised prices by $10, and several others, including Surf City, Longport, and Monmouth Beach, added another $5.

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Updated 2026 Beach Badge Prices

Here’s what you’ll pay this summer if you’re planning to lock in a seasonal beach tag:

-Avalon: $42 (+$2)

-Avon-by-the-Sea: $110 (+$10)

-Bay Head: $120 (+$10)

-Longport: $40 (+$5)

-Mantoloking: $145 (+$25)

-Monmouth Beach: $110 (+$5)

-Ocean Grove: $105 (+$5)

-Long Branch: $80 (+$5)

-Stone Harbor: $42 (+$2)

-Surf City: $55 (+$5)

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Locals Are Feeling It the Most

If you’re just visiting for a week, it’s easy to chalk it up as part of vacation spending. If you live here, though, it feels different.

You’re already paying Jersey taxes. You’re already dealing with rising costs everywhere else. And now even something as simple as a beach day in your own backyard comes with a higher price tag.

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We’ll still go, but it’s getting harder not to notice… and to not be annoyed about it.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler