It's the beaches of South Jersey!

It's where people come to have fun, get some sun, and enjoy life.

Oh, it's also where people lose things.

Lots of things.

Especially rings.

"But, I put it in my shoe!"

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South Jersey Ring Finder Celebrates 500th Lost Ring Recovery

John Favano has a real interesting hobby and part-time business. He finds people's lost stuff - especially rings - and, often, at the beach.

How successful has he been? As of this writing, he's found 501 missing things!

His most recent find - a wedding band and engagement ring:

Courtesy of Ring Finders South Jersey Courtesy of Ring Finders South Jersey loading...

How He Started Finding Rings and Other Items

Favano says he started finding other people's stuff when he got his first metal detector. He says, like a detective, he asks a lot of questions, then goes from there.

Over the years, he's found rings and other jewelry, electronics, cell phones, cameras, hearing aids, keys, wallets, purses, coins, even times capsules.

Favano says, if you lose something, use an item to physical put down where you think you lost it. Take photos. He also suggests avoiding aggressive searching. Then, of course, call John Favano at 215-850-0188. The quicker Favano can get started, the better the chances of recovery.

501 items! That's a lot!

His biggest recovery to date: a 6.5 carat diamond ring, valued at over $100,000! Yes, it was successfully reunited for it's owner.

(PS. Your shoe is not the safest place for your ring....)

Ring Finder South Jersey's website: Click here.

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