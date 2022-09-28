A man from Philadelphia has admitted serving as a get-away driver for two Pennsylvania men who robbed a bank in Carneys Point during the summer of 2018.

43-year-old Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with bank robbery.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says,

Thompson admitted that on July 30, 2018, he and co-defendants Antwaine Thomas and Kareem Moore drove from Philadelphia to Salem County. They agreed that Thomas and Moore would rob the Fulton Bank in Carneys Point and that Thompson would assist them in escaping with the stolen proceeds by serving as the get-away driver.

Thomas and Moore walked into the bank and demanded cash while pointing a loaded handgun at employees. In the meantime, Thompson drove past the bank several times in an effort to abscond with his cohorts but was thwarted when officers quickly arrived at the scene. Thompson fled in the getaway car.

Thomas and Moore previously pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a bank robbery, and on May 11, 2021, they were sentenced to 272 and 168 months in prison, respectively.

The count of bank robbery to which Thompson pleaded guilty could land him behind bars for up to 20 years with a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 1st.

