Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating well over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of January.

And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group.

Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from all walks of life vanish.

If you have seen any of the children that are listed below, or if you have information on where they might be, you are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS.

Andrionna Robinson

Andrionna Robinson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Andrionna Robinson was last seen at her home on the 2800 block of North Taney Street on January 31st.

Andrionna is 13 years old, 5’ 4’’, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a Reebok patch on the left pocket, a red shirt, and a black hooded jacket.

Shamaya Hines

Shamaya Hines - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia Police say Shamaya Hines was last seen on Monday, January 30th, on the 5300 block of Media St.

She is 5’ 3", 120 pounds, with a small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “love” written on it, black pants, yellow and black Jordan’s sneakers, and a blue denim bag.

Ajae Bey

Ajae Bey - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

15-year-old Ajae Bey was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 1st on the 6300 block of Norwood Street.

Bey is 5' 6" tall, 209 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red-white hoodie, black pants, and white Puma sneakers with pink/blue on them.

Marcus Tranks

Marcus Tranks - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

16-year-old Marcus Tranks was last seen on February 5th at 3:45 PM in the area of 242 W. Manheim St.

He is 5' 5", 215 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a red polo hoodie, dark green sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Alexys Castor

Alexys Castor - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Alexys Castor was last seen Friday night, February 3rd, on the 1600 block of N. 15th Street.

Alexys is 15, 5' 5" tall, 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Zariah Williams

Zariah Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Zariah Williams is 17 years old and was last seen Saturday afternoon, February 4th, on the 1500 block of Fairmount St.

Zariah is 5' 2", 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Tiana Keaton

Tiana Keaton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help finding 13-year-old Tiana Keaton. She was last seen on Thursday, February 2nd, at 5:30 PM on the 2100 block Homer St.

She is 4' 11", 120 pounds, thin build, black hair, and black eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Nike sweater, black Nike pants, and black sneakers.

Jayla Grant

Jayla Grant - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

14-year-old Jayla Grant was last seen at noon on January 23rd on the 6900 block of N. Broad St. (reported missing on February 6th).

She is 5' 2" tall, 126 pounds, with brown hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, grey sneakers, and a bubble jacket.

Abdul Richmond

Abdul Richmond - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

One of the youngest people on this list is 12-year-old Abdul Richmond, who was last seen at 3 PM on February 4th on the 6100 block of Morton St.

He is 5' tall, 130 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, black hair, light completed, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, dark blue sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.

Nariah Carter

Nariah Carter - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Nariah Carter was last seen by her mother at their home on the 5000 block of North 4th St. at around 3 PM on Monday, February 6th.

Nariah is 14 years old, 5’ 3”, 193 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with multi-colored, light brown pants and black New Balance shoes.

Shymeir Robinson

Shymeir Robinson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

11-year-old Shymeir Robinson was last seen at 7:30 AM on February 8th on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St.

Shymeir is 11, 5' 6" tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing light brown pants, a dark blue shirt, a black backpack, a black jacket, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Dymond Robinson

Dymond Robinson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

17-year-old Dymond Robinson has not been seen since January 25th at 2900 North Bambrey (reported missing February 9th).

She is 5' 3", 100 pounds, with brown eyes, a medium complexion, and brown hair; last seen wearing black pants and a white coat.

Nasyre Jones

Nasyre Jones - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Police say Nasyre Jones left his home on the 5600 block of Ogontaz Avenue on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, at about 8 PM. The suspect whereabouts are in Center City.

Nasyre is 12, 5' 2", 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black pants, and a grey hoodie.

Cynsair Anderson

Cynsair Anderson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help finding 13-year-old Cynsair Anderson, who was last seen at his home on the 2400 block of Cumberland Street.

He is 5' tall, weighs 104 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, tan sweatpants, and black Jordan sneakers.

Adrean Watson-McPherson

Adrean Watson McPherson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Adrean Watson-McPherson was last seen on January 17th on the 1900 block of S. Broad Street (police posted her information on February 13th).

Adrean is 5’ 5”, 120 pounds, and may have been wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and black pants. Adrean may be in West Philadelphia.

Endangered: Sonia Chub and Lizabeth Pop-Chub

Sonia Chub and Lizabeth Pop-Chub - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

17-year-old Sonia Chub (mother) and 4-month-old Lizbeth Pop Chub (daughter) were last seen on Friday, February 10th, 2023, on the 800 block of West Fisher Street.

Sonia Chub is 5' 4", 121 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue jersey, and white Crocs.

Lizbeth Pop-Chub is 1' 5" tall, 15 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say they both left their home with an unknown man.

Jayden Drummond

Jayden Drummond - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

14-year-old Jayden Drummond was last seen at 4:30 PM on Valentine's Day on the 7900 block of Henry Ave.

Jayden is 6' 2" and last seen wearing a blue Reebok Jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

Johanse Sencion-Bautista

Johanse Sencion-Bautista - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Johanse Sencion-Bautista was last seen on the 4700 block of N. 5th St on February 21st at 7 AM.

Johanse is 16, 5' 9" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and short curly, black hair.

