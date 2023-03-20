Officials in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nearly a dozen children, one as young as 10, that have gone missing since around the beginning of March.

And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group.

Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from all walks of life vanish.

If you have seen any of the children that are listed below, or if you have information on where they might be, you are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Bruce Smith, Jr.

Bruce Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Bruce Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old juvenile Bruce Smith, Jr., who police say is known to visit Southwest Philadelphia, was last seen on the morning of Saturday, February 25th, on the 300 block of East Wister Street.

He is 5' 10", 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black UGGs shoes.

Adriana Morales

Adriana Morales - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Adriana Morales - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Adriana Morales was last seen on the afternoon of March 2nd on the 3500 block of Aramingo Ave.

She is 16 years old, 5' tall, 100 pounds, with a light complexion, thin build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

Karaun Jones

Karaun Jones - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Karaun Jones - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Karaun Jones was last seen on March 2nd at 2:50 PM on the 1100 block of Washington Lane.

He is 5’ 6”, 130 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black New Balance sneakers.

He may be in the area of 28th & Montgomery or the 3200 block of N. Newkirk Street.

Maquan Grant

Maquan Grant - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Maquan Grant - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Maquan Grant was last seen on Sunday, March 5th, on the 1600 block of St. Paul St.

He is 5′ 9″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, a medium complexion, and black hair (braids), and was last seen wearing a black hoody and black sweatpants.

Sahir Stokes

Sahir Stokes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Sahir Stokes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Sahir Stokes, from the 7900 block of Fayette Street, was last seen leaving her home on Saturday, March 11th. Police say she was going to the Finley Recreation Center on Mansfield Street.

Sahir is 10 years old, 4' 9", 120 pounds, heavy build, light brown complexion, glasses, and brown medium-length braids.

Sahir was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyjah Goggins

Anyjah Goggins - Photo: Google Maps Anyjah Goggins - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Anyjah Goggins from the 5000 block of North 10th Street was last seen leaving his residence on Tuesday, March 7th.

He is described as 5' 6", 132 pounds, with a medium build, medium brown complexion, and shoulder-length black hair.

Anyjah was last seen wearing a black school shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, and grey pants.

Kanyi Reoun

Kanyi Reoun - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kanyi Reoun - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police are asking for your help locating 14-year-old Kanyi Reoun.

She was last seen on Sunday, March 5th, on the 100 block of Walnut Lane wearing tan pants and white sneakers.

She is 5′ 6″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and black hair.

Chase Williams

Chase Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Chase Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Chase Williams was last seen at his home on the 3300 block of N. 18th St. on Friday, March 10th.

Chase is 14, 5' 6", 120 pounds, medium brown complexion, and was last seen wearing black Jeans, black Sneakers, black puffy coat with a white emblem on the left arm.

Jeseana Hughes

Jeseana Hughes - Photo: Philadelphia Police DepartmentJeseana Hughes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jeseana Hughes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Jeseana Hughes, who police say is known to frequent West Philadelphia, was last seen around lunchtime on March 14th on the 1300 block of W. York St.

She is 16 years old, 5' 5", 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, white sneakers, and two nose piercings.

