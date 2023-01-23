Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November.

And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group.

Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from all walks of life vanish.

If you have seen any of the children that are listed below, or if you have information on where they might be, you are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS.

Julian Charles-Pierre

Julian Charles-Pierre - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Julian Charles-Pierre - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Julian Charles-Pierre was last seen on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 2022, on the 5600 block of North Warnock Street (reported missing on January 2nd).

He is 5' tall, 80 pounds, thin build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, and gray sneakers.

Imani Dobson

Imani Dobson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Imani Dobson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Imani Dobson was last seen on Saturday morning, December 31st, on the 1800 block of Plymouth Street (reported missing on January 2nd).

She is 5' 7" tall, 120 pounds, thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, navy pants, and black sneakers.

Stephan Salley, Jr.

Stephan Salley Jr. - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Stephan Salley Jr. - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

10-year-old Stephan Salley, Jr., was last seen Friday morning, December 30th, 2022 on the 5300 block of Locust Street (reported missing on January 2nd).

He is 4' 8", 90 pounds, medium build, medium complexion, dark brown eyes, and black/gray short hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen. Police say he likes to frequent the area of 2900 block of Unruh Avenue.

Kendra Townsend

Kendra Townsend - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kendra Townsend - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

18-year-old Kendra Townsend was last seen on Thursday, December 29th, on the 1100 block of South 60th Street (reported missing on January 2nd).

She is 5' 4" tall, 120 pounds, with a light complexion, thin build, brown eyes, black hair, butterfly tattoo on her left arm and a snake tattoo on her leg. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with a black and gray logo, grey sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers.

Tymiere Hunter

Tymiere Hunter - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Tymiere Hunter - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Tymiere Hunter has been missing since Monday evening, January 2nd, in the 5800 block of Belmar Street.

Hunter is 5' 2", 119 pounds, thin build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Amayla Smoot-Love

Amayla Smoot-Love - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Amayla Smoot-Love - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Amayla Smoot-Love, who is 16 years old, was last seen on Friday night, December 30th, on the 2900 block of Taylor Street (reported missing on January 5th).

She is 5' 8", 230 pounds, heavy build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.

Maquan Grant

Maquan Grant - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Maquan Grant - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Maquan Grant was last seen on Friday evening, December 30th, in the 200 block of North Hobart Street (reported missing January 6th).

Grant is 5' 7" tall, 145 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black Under Armour sneakers.

Jasi Sawyer

Jasi Sawyer - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jasi Sawyer - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Jasi Sawyer, who is 13, was last seen on January 1st on the 400 block of W. Delphine Street.

He is 5' 11" tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and white and black Jordan's and a black jacket.

Bahiyah Muhammad-Blunt

Bahiyah Muhammad-Blunt - Photo: Google Maps Bahiyah Muhammad-Blunt - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Bahiyah Muhammad-Blunt, from the 100 block of West Duval Street, was last seen on Friday afternoon, January 13th, leaving her home.

Muhammad-Blunt is 18 years old, 5' 1", 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black flip-flops.

Iyana McGill

Iyana McGill - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Iyana McGill - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Iyana McGill left for school from the 1700 block of North 53rd Street on December 16th and never returned home (she was listed as missing on January 16th).

McGill is 5' 3", 190 pounds, with a heavy build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger jacket, black jeans, a black hoodie, and a black head wrap. She also has a birthmark under her left eye.

Alicya Ortiz-Fenwick

Alicya Ortiz-Fenwick - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Alicya Ortiz-Fenwick - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Alicya Ortiz-Fenwick is 12 years old and last seen on Wednesday, January 18th, before leaving for school on the 900 block of South 49th Street. She did not return home.

She is 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing white, blue, and black tights; a red shirt; and a black jacket.

Ortiz-Fenwick is known to frequent the areas of 60th & Delancey and 57th St. & Hazel Ave.

Amanti Williams

Amanti Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Amanti Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

18-year-old Amanti Williams was last seen Monday afternoon, January 16th, in the 4800 block of Fillmore Terrace.

He is 6' 3", 170 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black boots, a black t-shirt, and a gray winter hat.

