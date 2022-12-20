Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November.

And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group.

Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from all walks of life vanish.

If you have seen any of the children that are listed below, or if you have information on where they might be, you are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS.

Aniyah Watts

17-year-old missing juvenile Aniyah Watts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department 17-year-old missing juvenile Aniyah Watts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

17-year-old Aniyah Watts was last seen just before 2 AM on Monday, November 28th, at her home in the 600 block of W. Dauphin St.

She has a light-dark brown complexion, is 5' 2" tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, black curly shoulder-length hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a black coat, and shoes.

Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd

Simone Leonard and Gaia Byrd are missing from Philadelphia, PA - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Simone Leonard and Gaia Byrd are missing from Philadelphia, PA - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help locating 31-year-old Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd as part of a custody investigation. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, on the 7500 block of Rugby Street.

Simone Leonard, Gaia's mother, is 5' 1" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Gaia Byrd has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities posted an update about this case on December 2nd.

Jamirrah Williams

Jamirrah Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jamirrah Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department` loading...

Jamirrah Williams is 13 years old, 5' 8", 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie.

She was last seen on Friday, December 2nd, in the 1300 block of S. 32nd Street and may now be in the area of Bridge and Pratt.

Angel Armstead

Angel Armstead of Philadelphia - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Angel Armstead of Philadelphia - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Angel Armstead has not been seen since 6 PM on December 3rd on the 2400 block of N. 30th Street.

She is 5' 7" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Ahmair Harmon

15-year-old Ahmair Harmon from Philadelphia, PA, is missing - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department 15-year-old Ahmair Harmon from Philadelphia, PA, is missing - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Ahmair Harmon was last seen early Sunday morning, December 4th, in the 1500 block of Fairmount Street.

He is 5' 6" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short black curly hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Sar’ron Good Williams

Sarron Good Williams has been reported as missing in Philadelphia - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Sarron Good Williams has been reported as missing in Philadelphia - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Sar’ron Williams was last seen at 4915 Olive Street at 3:30 Thursday afternoon, December 8th.

Sar’ron is thin built, with brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Charles Talley

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance finding Charles Talley - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance finding Charles Talley - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Charles Talley was last seen on Friday, December 9th, on the 1600 block of Conyln Street.

He is 5' 11", 115 pounds, has a brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a red VAPE hoodie.

Endangered: Shelby Sheldon

Philadelphia Police are asking for help locating Shelby Sheldon - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Philadelphia Police are asking for help locating Shelby Sheldon - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Authorities are asking for your help locating endangered juvenile Shelby Sheldon.

He was last seen around 5 PM on December 11th, on the 1600 block of S. 28th Street.

Shelby is 13 years old, 5' 6", 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a brown coat, and white Adidas sneakers. Shelby may possibly be in the area of 52nd and Parkside Avenue.

Amirah Clay

Amirah Clay - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Amirah Clay - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating 11-year-old Amirah Clay.

Amirah was last seen at 1 PM on December 14th, on the 2300 block of W. Nicholas Street.

She is 5' tall, 100 pounds, has long braided hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black tights or jeans, and purple/white/black Nike sneakers.

Symir Roberts

Symir Roberts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Symir Roberts - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Symir Roberts was last seen on the afternoon of December 18th in the 1800 block of Diamond St.

He is 16 years old, 5' 7", 170 pounds, with short hair and was seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatpants, black yeezy sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.

