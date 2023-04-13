Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating 18 children, several as young as 10, that have gone missing since the end of March.

And it's not just this month that the city has seen countless youths disappear, nor is it just people in that age group.

Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from all walks of life seemingly vanish.

How to help police

Please share this post on social media sites and if you have seen any of the children that are listed below, or if you have information on where they might be, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Christopher E. Young, Jr.

17-year-old Christopher E. Young, Jr., was last seen late Wednesday night, March 22nd, on the 1900 block of South Bonsall St.

He is 5′ 1″, 105 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a green/blue camouflage jacket, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white/gray Jordan sneakers.

Endangered: Amanti Williams

19-year-old Amanti Williams has not been seen since the afternoon of Friday, March 17th, on the 4800 block of Fillmore Terrace.

Police consider him to be an endangered person.

He is 6′ 3″, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and scars on his left wrist. He was last seen wearing a football team's blue/white sports jacket and black/white/gray Nike Air Max sneakers.

Zahky Brown

The Philadelphia Police Department needs help finding 10-year-old Zahky Brown.

He was last seen on the afternoon of March 27th on the 2500 block of N. Bancroft St.

Zahky is 4' 5", 60 pounds, with short-cut black hair, and was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a red and orange hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers.

Malaya Moss

13-year-old Malaya Moss was last seen by her mother at their home in the 5500 block of West Thompson St. on Sunday, March 26th.

Malaya is 4’ 9”, 90 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a puffy white jacket, a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers.

Police say Malaya may be in the area of 63rd & Race.

Endangered: Naji Johnson

18-year-old endangered missing person Naji Johnson was last seen on the morning of Monday, March 27th, on the 5800 block of Larchwood Avenue.

She is 5′ 7″, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweater and blue jeans.

Delilah Destovet

10-year-old Delilah Destovet was seen last by her father on Saturday, April 1st, leaving their home on the 4900 block of Ogden Street.

Delilah is 4' tall, 80 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair; she was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white Nike high-top sneakers.

Jayden Kay

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jayden Kay.

On Friday, March 31st, Jayden was last seen leaving his home on the 300 block of Tabor Road.

Jayden is 5’ 11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans.

Police say he is known to frequent Center City.

Giselle Harrow

Giselle Harrow was last seen on Friday, March 31st, by her father leaving their home.

Giselle is 16 years old, 5’ 2”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in the area of 15th & Morris wearing the clothing in the photo with black leggings.

Cailey Ford

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Cailey Ford, who was last seen on Thursday, March 30th, by her mother leaving their home on the 6300 block of Chew Ave.

Cailey is 5' tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and short braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, black sweatpants, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Jaiden Alston

15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen on Sunday, April 2nd, on the 5700 block of Market Street.

She is 5′ 1″ and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white and gray Under Armour jacket, gray leggings, and pink Crocs.

Oluwajuwon Akingbola

On the morning of Monday, April 3rd, 13-year-old Oluwajuwon Akingbola was last seen in the area of 3800 Germantown Avenue.

Oluwajuwon is 5' 8", 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Giannah-Lynn Long

Giannah-Lynn Long was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4th, at her home on the 2500 block of N. Myrtlewood Street and was on her way to 46th & Market and/or the 2500 block of N. 30th Street.

Giannah is 5' 6", 215 pounds, with curly shoulder-length hair with pink highlights, and was last seen wearing a black dress and headdress with prescription glasses.

Kyle M. Jones

Kyle M. Jones was last seen early on the morning of Monday, April 10th, on the 2900 block of Aramingo Ave.

He is 19, 6' 1", 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black New Balance pants, and a black ski mask.

Nadiyah Samuels

16-year-old Nadiyah Samuels was last seen on the morning of Monday, March 20th, on the 900 block of Carver Street.

She is 5′ 2″, 115 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black/white Converse sneakers.

Mujaheed Adams

Mujaheed Adams was last seen Wednesday, March 29th, on the 500 block of N. Vodges Street.

He is 15 years old, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is known to frequent the area of 60th & Pine or the 2300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Ruby Corchado

14-year-old Ruby Corchado was last seen leaving for school on April 10th, on the 3000 block of Almond St.

Ruby was last seen wearing a school uniform and has a "you’ll always be in my heart" tattoo on her left arm.

Syanna Sport

The Philadelphia Police Department needs help finding 12-year-old Syanna Sport.

She was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 12th, on the 600 block of North 12th Street.

She is 5′ 3″, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes, and was last seen wearing black tights and a green or pink sweater.

Suly Augustine Leiva

15-year-old Suly Augustine Leiva was last seen late Friday night, April 7th, on the 1300 block of Levick Street.

She is 5′ 1″, 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

