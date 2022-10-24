Phillies Fever! How to Get Phillies World Series Tickets

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies will be facing the Astros after Houston completed a 4-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 6-5 victory over New York on Sunday night.

Here's a look at the tentative World Series schedule. As of Monday morning, no times have been set for these games.

Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston -- Fri, October 28

Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston -- Sat, October 29

Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia -- Mon, October 31

Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia -- Tues, November 1

Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia -- Wed, November 2 (*If necessary)

Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston -- Fri, November 4 (*If necessary)

Game 7: Philadelphia at Houston -- Sat, November 5 (*If necessary)

No tickets have gone on sale yet for the three World Series games at Citizens Bank Park, but you can register for the opportunity to purchase tickets.

Registration ends on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 11:59 p.m. The Phillies say they’ll notify the winners via email by Saturday, Oct. 29, who will have an opportunity to purchase World Series tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

2022 Phillies full-season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to all potential postseason home games in their regular season ticket location.

Your other options are the secondary ticket market, such as StubHub, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats or outside of Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Oct 31.

