What a start to the Philadelphia Phillies home opener it was! The 2022 National League Championship Series banner was raised and the Phanatic parachuted into CBP!



Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins were joined by throngs of Phillies fans outside Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of the game against Cincinnati Reds.

Hoskins, his left leg almost entirely in a brace after the spring training knee injury that took him out of this regular season, helped Harper raise the NCLS banner.

Inside the stadium, the Phanatic made his entrance from the sky, among just enough sunshine, parachuting into the outfield.

The Phillies looks to go 2-5 after a rough start to the season in Texas and New York. The hometown crowd should help!