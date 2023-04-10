Phillies Raise NLCS Banner as Phanatic Parachutes into Citizens Bank Park
What a start to the Philadelphia Phillies home opener it was! The 2022 National League Championship Series banner was raised and the Phanatic parachuted into CBP!
Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins were joined by throngs of Phillies fans outside Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of the game against Cincinnati Reds.
Hoskins, his left leg almost entirely in a brace after the spring training knee injury that took him out of this regular season, helped Harper raise the NCLS banner.
Get our free mobile app
Inside the stadium, the Phanatic made his entrance from the sky, among just enough sunshine, parachuting into the outfield.
View this post on Instagram
The Phillies looks to go 2-5 after a rough start to the season in Texas and New York. The hometown crowd should help!
South Jersey's Best 'Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover' Restaurants
These South Jersey restaurants are hidden gems, you might just drive right past them and never know how amazing they are.