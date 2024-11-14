Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, is one of the biggest and most exciting amusement parks in the U.S. I've been going since I was a kid, but it's been capturing the hearts of families from all over the Garden State for decades.

What makes it so special is that it offers something for just about everyone — from high-speed rollercoasters to family-friendly rides and cool shows, plus a water park (Hurricane Harbor) and even a safari adventure! The baboons were my favorite section of the safari when I was growing up.

Get our free mobile app

When the Kingda Ka rollercoaster opened back in 2005, it was the ride that people would stand in line for all day just to say they've experienced it. Open for almost 20 years, Kingda Ka was the best rollercoaster on the east coast for thrill-seekers from all over.

There's a reason this coaster is known as the King. Kingda Ka is quite simply the tallest coaster in the world and fastest roller coaster in North America.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Kingda Ka Rollercoaster Closing For Good At Six Flags Great Adventure

RIP, Kingda Ka! It's closing for good.

It has been confirmed that Kingda Ka will cease to exist come the 2025 summer season. Apparently, Kingda Ka was an expensive endeavor. It became too pricey to maintain over the years, which is one factor that contributed to the decision to close the coaster for good.

The park will be closing four more rides, as well.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Say goodbye to the Green Lantern coaster, the Parachute ride, The Twister, and the Sky Ride. The Sky Ride was a favorite for parents who used it as a time to relax with their kids and take a breather from all that walking around the park. It was a ride that kept children entertained with amazing views, and parents were able to get off their feet for a bit.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

All of this is to make room for some new, record-breaking rides to come. The Flash coaster that was supposed to open in 2024 will host its first riders in summer 2025. The park's president, Brian Bacia, revealed that yet another coaster will be completed by 2026.

Big things in the works for Six Flags Great Adventure. Can't wait to see it take shape!

7 rides NJ would like to see back at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore