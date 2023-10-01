Photos of Saturday Night’s Celebrity Event in Atlantic City

Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey, and more visited Atlantic City over the weekend - and, we've got photos to prove it!

The scores of celebrities were in town for the Reform Alliance's Casino Night at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

According to New York Amsterdam News, the event raised $24 Million for "criminal justice reform." The news outlet says Reform Alliance "works to transform the nation’s supervision system for nearly 4 million people on probation or parole into one that creates pathways to work and well being, rather than a revolving door back to prison."

Prior to the event, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, and Travis Scott all appeared at a sports card shop in Linwood.

Check out photos of the Atlantic City event below.

