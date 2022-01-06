Popular Brigantine, NJ Breakfast Spot To Reopen On Friday

Good news for Brigantine residents!

A local favorite breakfast spot will soon open up their doors once again after closing down due to COVID-19.

At the start of the new year, Pirates Den, a Brigantine favorite, announced on Facebook that they would be closing down due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The restaurant said that they felt this was the best and safest thing they could do to protect both the employees and patrons alike. The restaurant shut down for service at three o'clock in the afternoon on New Year's Day.

Good news was announced this week that the restaurant will open their doors on Friday, January 7th to diners just in time for the weekend.

Apparently, Pirates Den wasn't the only place in Brigantine that experienced a shut-down due to the coronavirus this week. Multiple comments on Facebook allegedly say that Wawa on the north side of the island (8th Street) was also closed down due to COVID. Brigantine's 8th Street Wawa finally opened back up to shoppers this past Monday, January 3rd.

Locals can get excited once again for Saturday morning breakfast at the Den. The business confirmed the Friday reopening on Thursday, January 6th via their Facebook business page.

Get all the details regarding the Pirates Den closure and reopening by checking out their Facebook page and other Brigantine based Facebook groups like this one.

