Over the last year or so, it feels like one restaurant after another is closing up shop here in South Jersey. Sure, it's been a problem nationwide, but when it hits so close to home, the sting is definitely hurts a lot worse.

The Wildwoods have been no exception to restaurant closures over the last few years. Now, they're adding yet another one to the list.

If the Wildwoods are known for anything, it's the old school Doo Wop vibe that people have come to know and love over the last several decades. I'd have to agree that with the evolution of North Wildwood, Wildwood, and the Crest over the last few years or so, there's certainly been a vibe shift as well. I love the Wildwoods; always have, always will. People say the island definitely gives off similar vibes to OCMD these days, but that's not to say it's lost its charm.

According to comments on social media, people are claiming that with each beloved restaurant closure or retail spot that shuts its doors, the Wildwoods are transforming into something different than what they're used to.

Marvis Pancake House Sold In North Wildwood

That's why people were so upset to hear about the sale of Marvis Pancake House's North Wildwood location. Some people raved about their food. Others preferred different restaurants. What seems to be the consensus, however, is the fear of more condos taking over the lot where Marvis Diner currently stands on Spruce Avenue.

While it's unfortunate that those who truly loved the food at that Marvis location will have to be on the hunt for a new pancake spot, it's even more shocking to see how many people are nervous for the future of that plot of land. Plenty of people would love to see another restaurant like the old Zaberer's place take up shop there.

Nobody seems to know exactly what's in store for Marvis' North Wildwood location now that a deal has reportedly gone through. We'll just have to watch and wait.

