Police: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Arrested With 2 Rifles in Atlantic City
An Egg Harbor Township man is facing charges after police in Atlantic City allegedly found him with two rifles during a traffic stop.
The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 11:30 Thursday night.
Ofc. Penchev made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Joshua Ceasar of Egg Harbor Township, "who exited the vehicle, became uncooperative and attempted to walk away from the stop," but was then detained.
An ACPD K9 was called to the scene and "ultimately gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle leading to a subsequent search of the vehicle."
Police say they found numerous plastic baggies commonly used for packaging and distributing narcotics, two Springfield Armory M1 rifles, and a large capacity magazine loaded with .308 ammunition in the vehicle.
Ceasar, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was taken into custody without incident.
He has been charged with,
- 2 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle)
- Possession of a high-capacity magazine
- Certain persons not to possess weapons
- Possession of CDS paraphernalia
- Numerous traffic summonses
Ceasar was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.