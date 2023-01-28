Police Looking for 16-Year-Old Boy In Hamilton Township Area
Police in the Mays Landing area are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Hamilton Township Police say they are looking to find Ivan Valdez, 16. He's said to possibly be in the area of Oakcrest Estates.
Police describe Valdez as 6'0" tall, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
No other information has been released.
If you help the police with information, you're urged to call the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700, extension 1.
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.
