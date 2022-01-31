Police: Man Attempted to Abduct Young Girl in Mullica Township

Mullica Township Police have released information about an attempted abduction of a juvenile girl that happened on Sunday, Jan. 30.

According to a police Facebook post, they received a call about an attempted child abduction on Sunday. A juvenile female victim said she was traveling northeast on Weekstown Road headed towards Pleasantmills Road when a male driver of a small red "beat up and dirty" car (unknown make/model/doors/plate) stopped alongside her, exited the vehicle, and grabbed her by the arm.

The girl was able to kick the suspect and escape. The man then drove off southwest on Weekstown Road towards Columbia Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache wearing a beanie hat and dark-colored hoodie, with a thick Spanish accent.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you call the Mullica Township Police Detective Unit at 609-561-7600 ext 150.

Every South Jersey Restaurant That's Been on the Food Network