Police: Missing South Jersey Mom and Babies Could Be in Atlantic City Area

Police in Franklin Township say a missing South Jersey mom and her two young children could be in the Atlantic City Area.

Franklin Township (Gloucester County) Police say Kaylani Peralta, 17, and her two children, Daniel Peralta,1, and Olivia Peralta, 4 months, were last seen leaving their home off Central Avenue in Buena Borough. That was on November 6th.

Police say they have officially been listed as missing.

Police say they believe the three are somewhere in the Atlantic City area.

If you can help the police with information, you're urged to call Franklin Township Police at 856-694-1414.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.

