Have you seen Anthony Q. Collier?

Officials with the Monroe Township Police Department say 37-year-old Anthony Q. Collier was reported missing on October 15th.

A physical description of Collier was not provided by police.

Authorities as well as an acquaintance of Collier's indicated that he may be in Atlantic City.

If you know the whereabouts of Anthony Collier, you are asked to contact Det. Michael Prus with the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-9800.

