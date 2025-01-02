Authorities in Gloucester County continue to investigate a homicide earlier this week.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, their officers were called to the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park off of the Black Horse Pike just after 8 PM on Monday, December 30th, for a report of gunshots near Texas Avenue.

At the scene, cops began speaking with residents and they searched the area; three individuals were quickly detained in the vicinity.

A police canine was deployed and located an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby backyard. That man was later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital and it was determined to be a homicide.

Homicide in the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Homicide in the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Investigators were on-scene throughout the evening and the following day processing the crime scene and collecting evidence.

Authorities have not said if any of the three people who were detained have been charged in connection to the man's death.

Any witnesses to the homicide are asked to contact Det. Joshua Sheppard with the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-9800. Anonymous crime information can be called into (856) 875-2940.