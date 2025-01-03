Teen identified as homicide victim in Williamstown, NJ

Teen identified as homicide victim in Williamstown, NJ

Monroe Township (Gloucester) police shield

A teenager has now been identified as the victim of a homicide in Gloucester County earlier this week.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, their officers were called to the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park off of the Black Horse Pike just after 8 PM on Monday, December 30th, for a report of gunshots near Texas Avenue.

After speaking with residents, officers deployed a K9 which located an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby backyard.

Qaasir K. Greenidge of Winslow Township, NJ, killed

That man, now identified as 19-year-old Qaasir K. Greenidge of Winslow Township, was later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital and his death was determined to be a homicide from a single gunshot wound.

Homicide in the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

At the scene, cops say they detained three individuals, however, their involvement in their investigation was not disclosed.

No arrests yet

A press release from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office on Friday said the investigation into Greenidge's death continues and no arrests have been made.

How to help police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joshua Sheppard with the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-9800. Anonymous crime information can be called into (856) 875-2940.

23 Signs You Grew Up in Williamstown, NJ

If you grew up in or around Williamstown (Monroe Township), NJ, back in the 80s, chances are you'll remember a lot of these places...
Filed Under: AC Facebook, Camden County, Camden County NJ News, Gloucester County, Gloucester County NJ News, Monroe Township, Monroe Township NJ News, Williamstown, Williamstown NJ News, Winslow Township, Winslow Township NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3