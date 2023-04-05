Police Warning About North Wildwood, NJ Coyote

North Wildwood Police are getting the word out about a new resident in town who is attracting attention.

The police posted on Facebook to say there have been several reports of a coyote spotted recently in North Wildwood. Pet owners and parents of small children should take special care.

Police point out that coyote attacks on people are very rare and coyotes are usually skittish around people. The primary concern about coyotes is your pets.

The police note that coyotes are "opportunistic feeders", so you should be careful when letting your pets outside.

Police advise keeping cats inside over the next several days. When walking dogs, you should stay aware of your surroundings and keep your dog close to you.

People with small children should take extra care around a coyote.

Coyotes bring is the risk of disease. Never attempt to feed or approach the coyote. They should be left alone.

The website Urban Coyote Research.com has this advice for an encounter with a coyote.

If you see a coyote during the daytime, you should exhibit caution, as that coyote may have become habituated to humans (and may be more likely to attack). If you are approached by a coyote, you should yell, wave your arms, and/or throw something at the coyote (do not run away).

Call North Wildwood Police at 911 with any emergencies.

